Longtime downtown restaurant, Benton's Cafe, at 126 N. Broadway, in Shawnee, may see some changes in the foreseeable future.

Longtime downtown restaurant, Benton's Cafe, at 126 N. Broadway, in Shawnee, may see some changes in the foreseeable future.

Making an announcement on Facebook, the cafe owners alerted patrons that an exit is on their agenda — at least, at some point.

“We are not closing, but our building/business is for sale,” a Facebook post from Benton's Cafe reads. “We listed before, but had some hesitation about letting go; it's now time.”

Retirement and quality time elsewhere were offered as motives for the sale.

The announcement goes on to assure residents that Benton's will continue business as usual until a buyer is found. Cafe owners said they will keep locals apprised of the situation.

“Our customers are like family and I'll be telling you first,” the post states. “We will go out with a bang.”

Next week, in celebration of being in business for 70 years, the eatery is offering discounts on a specialty and local favorite — its pies. Pies must be ordered at least 24 hours in advance to earn $1 off.

Watch for updates.