On Saturday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., live music, food trucks and children's activities are planned in the Shawnee Mall parking lot just west of The Garage restaurant.

On Saturday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., live music, food trucks and children's activities are planned in the Shawnee Mall parking lot just west of The Garage restaurant.

The event will help support Pottawatomie County United Way, a Facebook post reads.