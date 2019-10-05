TECUMSEH — Jaylen Walker ran for six touchdowns while amassing 288 rushing yards as Tecumseh pounded Cushing Friday night, 64-41.

Many of Walker's 28 carries came after direct snaps in the wildcat formation. The TDs were on romps of 5, 9, 46, 21, 29, and 58 yards.

With the home win, Tecumseh improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in District 4A-2. The Tigers fell to 1-4 and 1-1. It was also redemption for the returning Savages who lost a 34-33 heartbreaker at Cushing last year on a 2-point conversation in the game's closing seconds.

Tecumseh, coming off a 43-7 loss at top-ranked Tuttle, came in averaging 191 yards rushing per game, but more than doubled that (402) Friday night.

First-half scoring was fairly even and included ties at 7 and 20. The Savages didn't seize firm control until deep in the third quarter. After leading 34-27 at halftime, Tecumseh got a 27-yard field goal from Kevin Dodd early in the third and followed that with an 8-play scoring drive that put the home team up 44-27. It ended with a reverse pass as Gavyn Rogers threw an 8-yard TD pass to quarterback Will Hilton.

After another Cushing score made it 44-34, Walker scored on three straight Tecumseh possessions. Midway through the fourth quarter, the Savages were up 64-34.

It was an exciting, but long game for everyone involved, including the fans. It ran just over three hours, ending at 10:35 p.m., thanks to the 105 combined points on 15 touchdowns, 26 combined penalties, and the fact that the pass-happy Tigers threw 47 times.

Cushing QB Wil Moyer finished with 25 completions for 306 yards and five touchdowns. One of his passes was intercepted by Champ Wright early in the fourth quarter. Brothers Keaton and Camden Crooks hauled in the lion's share of the completions, accounting for 156 and 89 yards, respectively, and all five TD receptions.

With the Savages' consistent success on the ground, Hilton didn't need to throw the ball much. He went 5-for-7 for 102 yards passing. In all, Tecumseh had 110 yards through the air.

Of the 26 total penalties, the Savages were guilty of 17, costing them 160 yards.

Tecumseh finished with 512 total yards to Cushing's 368.

Next up for the Savages is a road game at Blanchard next Friday, while Cushing comes back to Pottawatomie County to visit McLoud.