A group of unpaid community volunteers has been hosting the signing of State Question 802 Medicaid Expansion petition on Saturday mornings form 10 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. at Bartlesville Farmer’s Market (Frank Phillips Blvd. and Keeler Ave.) They plan to be there Oct. 5, 12, and 19 for Oklahoma registered voters’ signing convenience.

The 802 petition lets Oklahomans vote for more affordable health insurance plans for adults making less that $17,000. Oklahoma currently ranks next to last in the nation in health insurance coverage _ and three years shorter than national average in life expectancy.

Passing State Question 802 would cover some 200,000 more Oklahomans and bring back an estimated $1 billion federal tax dollars. Our tax dollars currently help the 36 other states that have expanded Medicaid to fully tap Affordable Care Act benefits.

Plus, 802 passage would help local business to offer more affordable health care coverage to employees. Passage would give our rural hospitals a financial lifeline, too. Since 2010, 6 rural Oklahoma hospitals have closed, and many more barely survive.

See: https://okpolicy.org/there-are-no-good-reasons-not-to-expand-medicaid/

https://oklahomawatch.org/2019/08/19/facts-to-know-about-medicaid-expansion-proposal

www.yeson802.com

If you or your business wish to hose a petition, please as at the Bartlesville Farmer’s Market or contact Cheryl Roberts (cherylhrc@gmail.com) at yeson802.org

Registered Oklahoma voters, please do yor research (register to vote if you have not already) and sign soon. Our deadline for mailing petitions is Oct. 24.

Irene Chang

Bartlesville, OK