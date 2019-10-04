Nelma Jean Young (Memaw), 83, of Prague, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. She passed in her home in Prague, surrounded by the family.

Nelma Jean Young (Memaw), 83, of Prague, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, following a long battle with cancer. She passed in her home in Prague, surrounded by the family.

Nelma was born to the late Elzie David and Wilma Fern (Vanzant) Qualls on Sept. 23, 1936. She was one of four children, which included Billy Qualls of Muldrow, Oklahoma, the late Bobby Joe Qualls of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Connie Lou Haas of Edmond, Oklahoma.

On Oct. 12, 1951, Nelma married the love of her life, John Jo Young, and they were happily married until his death on Nov. 20, 2018. John and Nelma had three sons: Terry Allen was born in 1953, the late Donnie Joe was born in 1955, and John Stanley was born in 1959 but passed away shortly after birth.

Nelma was a homemaker, operated a beauty shop in Paden, worked for Wrangler and Blue Bell and most recently, worked alongside John at Vision Bank, formerly Prague National Bank.

She loved her church family at Garden Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time in her garden and growing beautiful flowers. She had many special lady friends and would spend hours visiting with them. Her greatest pride was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was affectionately known as Memaw and was an avid supporter of them all. She attended many football games and livestock shows.

Nelma was preceded in death by her husband, John Jo Young and two sons, Donnie Joe and John Stanley. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Qualls, and her parents, Elzie and Wilma Qualls.

She is survived by her son, Terry Young and wife Jewel of Meeker and daughter-in-law, Kay Young of Prague. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Brandon and Amy Young and children, Breeana and Bryson of Meeker; Amanda and Josh Kashwer and children, Jackson, Grayson, Skylar and Logan of Chandler; Teri Jo and Erik McMillan and children Berklee and Drake of Meeker and Dustin and Ashley Young and children, Karson, Kadom and Kopelyn of Prague and many loving family and friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. Services will be held at Garden Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Prague with graveside service to follow at Little Cemetery in Seminole. The family will accept friends on Friday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.

Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.