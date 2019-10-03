C. Scott Williams has recently raised the alarm that environmentalist could endanger all plant life by advocating undefined reductions in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels he even suggests that higher carbon dioxide levels would be helpful.

Actually, the 2013 IPCC report is very clear that the current level, listed at 391 ppm in 2013, is about 140% of preindustrial levels, which were about 280 ppm. Furthermore, the IPCC report states that ice core samples show that the current carbon dioxide level is the highest level in the last 800,000 years, and as we know plant life did not die at those lower levels. Nobody alive today will ever see the level return to 280 ppm.

In addition, Voet and Voet, probably the most comprehensive biochemistry textbook ever written, gives the carbon dioxide compensation point (the point which the rate of photosynthesis equals the rate of transpiration) as about 40 to 70 ppm for most plants.

Rather than worry about killing plants, Dr. Williams should be joining the concern that higher carbon dioxide levels cause ocean acidification and endanger corals and crustaceans and thereby threaten life in the oceans. The IPCC reports are available to anyone at http://www.ipcc.ch/2018. All it takes to read them is average intelligence and above average motivation but people who have made the effort are extremely rare.

Joel Martin

Bartlesville