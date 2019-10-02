Linda Lowe Thompson was born Oct. 26, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio, to DP and Nova Jene Lowe.

She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1962.

She met Wesley Thompson, of Council Hill, while he was attending OBU. They married in Stillwell on July 20, 1963, and spent their life in Denton, Texas. They had four children: Lisa, Jennifer, Alex, and Ben.

Linda is preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer, her parents, and her brother, Bill.

She is survived by her husband, Wesley; sister: Jeanine; children: Lisa, Alex, and Ben; and grandchildren: Zachary, Olivia, Oliver, Chloe, and Max.

Linda loved music, literature, and was an accomplished musician. As a hammered dulcimer player, she published five books and was working on two new ones. She taught extensively and did so through the last years of her life. Her effect on others, through her teaching and generosity, is among her life’s lasting contributions.

She passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2019, in a place she loved, with her husband, music, works-in-progress, and books nearby.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Roselawn Cemetery in Denton, Texas.