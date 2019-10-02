First United Bank is donating Ramsey Solutions’ Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum to high schools located in 21 different communities across the state of Oklahoma. Foundations in Personal Finance is the premier curriculum for teaching financial literacy to students.

Schools in Oklahoma include Macomb High School, Tecumseh Senior High School, Asher Public School, Seminole High School and Wewoka High School.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to help our young leaders in our communities to learn to win with money. If I knew then what I know now, I would be able to help so many more people,” said Jennifer Henagar, VP of Financial Well-Being at First United Bank. “At First United, we are committed to providing our communities with the awareness, education, support, and resources to help them face financial challenges and reach their financial goals.”

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey created Foundations in Personal Finance, an easy to use, turn-key school curriculum that teaches students the value of saving, spending and giving to guide them down the path of financial literacy.

More than three million students have taken Foundations in Personal Finance in middle schools, high schools and universities nationwide. Foundations in Personal Finance can be used as a primary or supplemental resource to fulfill requirements in mathematics, economics, family consumer science, business mathematics and personal finance.

For more information on the curriculum, go to https://www.ramseyeducation.com/.

About First United Bank:

Established in 1900, First United has more than 85 bank, mortgage and insurance locations throughout Oklahoma and Texas. It is one of the largest, well-capitalized banking organizations in the Southwest with assets of more than $7 billion, and it is among the largest privately held community banking organizations in the United States. First United provides a full range of financial services including banking, mortgage, insurance, and investment products and services, and is dedicated to inspiring and empowering others to Spend Life Wisely®. Learn more at firstunitedbank.com.

About Ramsey Solutions

Ramsey Solutions is committed to helping people regain control of their money, build wealth, grow their leadership skills, and enhance their lives through personal development. The company’s success is defined by the number of people whose lives are changed by a message of hope. Through a variety of mediums including live events, publishing, syndicated columns and a nationally syndicated radio show, Ramsey Solutions uses common sense education to empower people to win at life and money. Millions of families have graduated from Financial Peace University classes across the country, and Ramsey Solutions’ world-class speakers have brought vision, inspiration, and encouragement to more than a million more. Voted among Nashville’s best places to work ten times, Ramsey Solutions employs more than 750 team members focused and dedicated to doing work that matters.