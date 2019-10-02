HOLDENVILLE — Errors proved to be the difference Tuesday as Bethel dropped a 7-4 decision to Holdenville.

Bethel committed three errors, leading to three unearned runs against pitcher Annie Compton.

Holdenville was error free.

Down 1-0 after two innings, Bethel posted three runs in the top of the third. A Jordan Blair walk and a sacrifice bunt was followed by Skylar Pollard’s run-scoring single. Shelby Spurgin’s double put runners on second and third. Pollard scored on a groundout and Compton registered a RBI double to make it 3-1.

Bethel scored another run in the fourth on Audrey Wade’s RBI double.

The Lady Wildcats, 3-22, will entertain Blanchard at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Note; Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.