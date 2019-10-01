John Monroe Sweeney hung up his spurs on Sept. 27, 2019, at 81 years old.

John Monroe Sweeney hung up his spurs on Sept. 27, 2019, at 81 years old.

He was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Wayne, Oklahoma, to Ernest and Florence (Mullins) Sweeney.

On Oct. 31, 1958, he married Janell Sweeney in Oklahoma City. Together they had two daughters.

He was a true cowboy and had the scars to prove it. Black jeans were his formalwear.

John worked over 50 years with the Oklahoma City Stockyards. Following retirement, he spent his days watching sports and crime dramas, and he always guessed the right answers on Jeopardy. Nothing made him happier or more proud than his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Janell of almost 61 years; daughters: Sherrie (Jeff) Townsend of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, Kelly Gose of Shawnee; grandchildren: Jason (Holly) Townsend, Misty (Josh) Marsh, Reghan (James) Mayer, Logan Gose, Aubrey Gose, Peyton Gose, Gage Gose; great-grandchildren: Jared and Jaxon Townsend, Ryder Marsh, Maya and Max Straily, Jack Mayer; sister: Martha Teague; brother: Marshall Sweeney as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Doris Mathis and uncle Ed Mullins.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel. Minister Tim Smith and Marty Lewis from Lakeview Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home. Sign the online guestbook at www.resthavenfh.com.