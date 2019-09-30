Washing your hands is easy, and it's one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of germs. Clean hands can stop germs from spreading from one person to another and throughout an entire community-from your home and workplace to childcare facilities and hospitals.

Follow these five steps every time.

* Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.

* Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails.

* Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the "Happy Birthday" song from beginning to end twice.

* Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

* Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dry them.

Washing hands with soap and water is the best way to get rid of germs in most situations. If soap and water are not available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer<https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/show-me-the-science-hand-sanitizer.html> that contains at least 60% alcohol. You can tell if the sanitizer contains at least 60% alcohol by looking at the product label.

You can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Remember these key facts about alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

* Sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of germs on hands in some situations.

* Sanitizers do not get rid of all types of germs.

* Hand sanitizers may not be as effective when hands are visibly dirty or greasy.

* Hand sanitizers might not remove harmful chemicals from hands like pesticides and heavy metals.

* Keep hand sanitizer out of the reach of young children and supervise their use. Swallowing alcohol-based hand sanitizers can cause alcohol poisoning if more than a couple mouthfuls are swallowed.

Source: www.cdc.gov<http://www.cdc.gov>

