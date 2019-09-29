With district play comes fresh opportunities for upsets.

The Davis Wolves were hoping for such an occasion Friday night against Kingston.

Despite playing the Redskins close however, the Wolves weren’t able to pull off a crucial victory as they fell on the road by a score of 20-18, leaving them at 0-3 overall and 0-1 in district play.

Stats were not available as of press time.

Davis is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night against Lindsay at Wolf Field.

Comanche 30 Marietta 0

Two unfortunate streaks continued Friday night for the Marietta Indians as their losing streak and scoreless streak to start the season were extended against Comanche.

Comanche scored 20 points in the third quarter followed by 10 in the fourth to claim a victory in Comanche, moving Marietta to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in district play.

Marietta is back at home Friday night taking on the Dickson Comets at 7:30 p.m.

Tipton 54 Fox 6

Despite another strong defensive effort, the Fox Foxes couldn’t keep the Tipton Tigers down Friday night, resulting in a tough loss at the Fox Den.

Tipton scored 16 points in the first quarter, before getting eight in the second.

Fox managed to get back in the game in the second quarter when Hawk Anderson found Preston Shepherd for a 95-yard touchdown pass to make it 16-6.

Unfortunately, a 30-point third quarter sealed the game for Tipton, invoking the mercy rule.

Fox is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday night against Grandfield on the road.