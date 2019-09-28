Over the last five months, various businesses in Downtown Shawnee have reported burglaries to the Shawnee Police Department.

According to numerous police reports, since May businesses including the Doggie Spot, the Gathering Place, Gem & Ivy and Mike Little Construction have been burglarized.

The most recent was at the Doggie Spot on Main Street, which Shawnee police responded to around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.

According to the police report, owner of the Doggie Spot Khara Schuetzner reported a burglary at her store. The police report shows two unknown suspects entered the business and took several items, including laptops, tools and surveillance cameras.

It's unknown, according to the police report, how the suspects entered the business and there were no signs of forced entry.

The report said Schuetzner explained a motion sensor was triggered, but the alarm didn't go off.

Schuertzner provided a copy of the surveillance video to police and she provided a detailed list of the items stolen.

Another burglary was reported earlier this month Mike Little's Construction on Tuesday, Sept. 3 and police responded around 9 a.m.

According to the police report, a suspect stole a security camera off the side of the building.

The first of the burglaries happened at the Gathering Place, which according to Store Manager Josh Cotts, was burglarized twice in May.

"The first time we were robbed an employee left the door unlocked and they took our safe and iPad," Cotts said.

Cotts explained they didn't initially report the first burglary to the police, but the coffee shop was also burglarized May 23 by potentially the same suspect.

The store manager explained he found the back door pried open with a crow bar and several items missing from the store on the second incident.

Cotts said the suspect or suspects took yet another iPad, the safe they purchased to replace the old one and items from the freezer.

Cotts said he feels all these incidents indicate how neglected Downtown Shawnee is and how, though the area is becoming more popular, it needs more attention.

"I think it says something about the the area. It's secluded and doesn't get much attention, but it's changing...I think over time it will change, but it's still neglected," Cotts said.

According to police, an incident also occurred Tuesday, June 11 and police arrived at Gem & Ivy around 9:35 a.m. The report said Gem & Ivy was renting space to another business called the Leafy Sol.

In the police report, owner Cari Berlin told officers when she arrived for work that day the back door was standing open and it was broken.

When police arrived on the scene, officers found broken electronics on the ground, damage to multiple doors and walls and money taken from the register, the report shows.

Officers also said there was damage to the Leafy Sol, while money was taken from the register along with thousands of dollars worth of products.

According to Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano, police arrested Billy Jack Hyslope, 21, and Kaleb Lee Fullbright, 18, in connection wit the Gem & Ivy case. Both suspects have been charged with burglary in the second degree and knowingly concealing stolen property and their cases are progressing through court.

Lozano said police have increased extra patrols in the area and the department is looking into new ways to keep the community safe.

