PRAGUE — Behind a stalwart rushing attack, Prague riddled Holdenville 43-6 Friday night in a District 2A-2 opener.

Prague, in garnering its first win of the campaign, rushed for 383 yards on 53 carries.

Trevor Mills was the leading rusher with 160 yards on 15 carries, a 10.6 yard average. Mills had scoring runs of 14 and 34 yards.

Branom Bailey added 67 yards on 10 carries, including a 9-yard TD, and Trip Davis posted a 17-yard score en route to 57 yards on seven carries.

Brayden Davis chipped in with 55 yards on nine carries. Davis ran six yards to paydirt in the third quarter.

Davis also caught two passes for 32 yards. Cooper Smith posted a 31-yard reception

Holdenville was held to 157 yards of offense — 21 rushing and 136 passing.

Prague will continue district play Friday at 7 against visiting Henryetta.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.