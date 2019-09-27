ASHER — Pitcher Jordan Odell captured three victories as Asher claimed a Class B district tournament crown Thursday.

Asher upended Sasakwa 11-0 in its four-inning opener, then swept Paoli, 8-2 and 8-3, both in 6 ½ innings.

Odell didn’t allow a hit against Sasakwa while striking out 11. Madilynn Larman notched two singles.

Odell five-hit Paoli in the 8-2 decision. Kayla Easter was credited with Asher’s sole extra-base hit, a triple.

Makinize Odell, Alexis Francis and Larman collected two hits each. Asher gave up two first-inning runs but rebounded with six runs in the second.

In its last game of the day, Asher trailed Paoli 2-1 when it scored four times in the fifth and two times in the sixth. Francis unloaded a three-run triple in the fourth. Odell added two singles.

Asher, 18-8, advances to regional play Oct. 3-4. The pairings will be released Monday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.