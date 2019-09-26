The consultant working on the Hillcrest Drive reconstruction design will be on-site this week to collect field data to facilitate design of the road project, which is scheduled for construction next year.

“The geotechnical crew will be on-site to drill eight borings between 18th Street and the Caney River,” said Director of Engineering Micah Siemers. “Two-way traffic will remain open but will be narrowed to one lane at the location of the drill rig.”

Siemers said a crew will also be on-site collecting topographic and boundary survey for the project.

“That work will take a couple of days,” he said.

This project consists of widening Hillcrest Drive between 18th Street and the Caney River, adding shoulders and extending the Pathfinder Parkway trail in that area. Because the widening will occur adjacent to the existing roadway, the majority of the construction will be done without closing lanes to traffic, with the exception of closures on the back end of construction to tie in the new roadway.

— Kelli Williams, city of Bartlesville