Using a marijuana-to-munchies ratio for comparison, Edmond, population around 92,000, has eight times the number of medical marijuana dispensaries as Denver, which has nearly eight times as many people.

Comparing the number of certain eateries to dispensaries is one way to gauge the explosion in medical marijuana production and sales, which have rocked both the retail and industrial property markets.

David Chapman, property broker and developer, professor, state real estate commission member and Edmond City Council member, presented the stats, and a plate of brownies, during a session at the Commercial Real Estate Summit on Wednesday.

The brownies — and a comical video entrance by Chapman — underscored what many see as the sheer absurdity of Oklahomans’ rush to grow, sell and ingest marijuana for what ails them: How much can we possibly use?

In the video, Chapman tumbled out of a smoke-filled microbus in apparent homage to stoner-surfer Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn) and friends’ arrival at school in the classic scene from 1982’s “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

Chapman even has an answer for Spicoli’s checkerboard Vans: He wore marijuana socks — black with bright green leaves.

How much is too much? Markets, certain physicians, patients and, probably, eventual mergers and acquisitions of today’s fledgling mom-and-pop shops will decide.

In the meantime, Oklahoma has more than 6,500 dispensaries, ranks No. 1 in the U.S. in percentage of medical marijuana patients per capita, and is No. 3 in overall patient count.

Two dispensaries have failed already in downtown Edmond, he said. That still leaves 84 in the city as a whole. Denver has 364, he said.

Edmond has a combined 10 McDonalds and five Starbucks locations. Denver has a combined 111. Chapman used the ratio of dispensaries to McDonalds-Starbucks to show how widespread medical marijuana has taken root here. Denver has 1.5 dispensaries for each location. Edmond has 8.4.

The two dispensaries that failed? Chapman said he recently showed one of the properties to a potential new tenant, and the place stunk. He had to disclose that it had been a dispensary.

Hard-to-eliminate “skunky” odors from marijuana smoke are just one issue property owners and managers must be ready to deal with, he said at the summit, presented by the Central Oklahoma Commercial Association of Realtors at the Embassy Suites Oklahoma City Downtown/Medical Center.

With marijuana still illegal under federal law, some landlords, Chapman said, won’t touch it, including him. Difficulties in finance, banking regulations and other nuts and bolts of the real estate business, plus the fact that the federal government could crack down any time, makes it not worth the risk, he said.

But he said no one expects medical marijuana to go away. Too much money is involved. He had these numbers:

• U.S. retail sales are expected to be as high as $5.5 billion this year and as high as $7.3 billion in 2022.

• Medical marijuana is selling for $319.80 per ounce in Oklahoma, close to the U.S. average of $320.10. It costs $210.60 per ounce in Oregon and $600.70 per ounce in Washington, D.C.

— The Oklahoman is a sister publication of the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise through GateHouse Media. For more content from The Oklahoman, visit www.oklahoman.com