Fall is here and it’s time for festivals. Bringing a flavor of the old West is Heritage Days set for Saturday and Sunday in Dewey. Downtown Dewey turns into a sea of western family fun especially if you want to incorporate of music, a parade, animal acts, longhorns, boxing and cowboys.

The festival, in its 15th year, will bring back old favorite fun while adding new adventures making it a steer-roping good time.

Event Vice President Fawn Lassiter said the festival is great entertainment.

“It has a Western theme and it’s clean fun. We’re trying to bring back the old days and show kids what it’s like to grow up in the country. A lot of kids have never been around or even seen horses. It’s good to teach them things,” she said.

“It’s our history. Our thing is trying to keep the old West alive, keeping the spirit of the old alive,” she said.

The weekend begins with a 9 a.m. 5K race. Festivalgoers can also interact with living history re-enactors. Families can see blacksmiths in action, Dutch oven cooking, in addition to a cowboy who will demonstrate how to saddle and care for a horse. Bert’s Muttley Crew will be back with its gang of rescue dogs performing three times.

The parade, featuring the longhorns, has been changed to noon. Also included will be Round Up Club competitions, America’s Sweethearts and who doesn’t enjoy The Wild Things featuring monkeys riding atop dogs.

“Last year was the best we’ve ever had. It was packed full,” Lassiter said.

If you enjoy shopping, vendors offering Native American and Western goods will be available in addition to things to eat. There will be a chuck wagon set up with food prepared on the old West structure.

“The food is so good,” she said.

Saturday ends with an old West tradition, a boxing competition, held in the middle of downtown Dewey.

“It’s literally set up in the middle of the street at 5 p.m. It’s just like they used to do years ago,” Lassiter said.

Activities for Saturday’s event include live bands, street entertainers, mock gunfights, Western games for children and plenty of food vendors. Enjoy a cattle drive down Main Street, a Wild West parade and free admission to the Tom Mix Museum.

Sunday’s event is held at Prairie Song Village, a frontier prairie town with 25 hand- hewn log buildings furnished with period antiques. Biscuits and gravy and pastries will be served bright and early for $5 Enjoy a cowboy church sermon at 10 am, tours of Prairie Song from 11am to 1pm, a gunfight at high noon and a Wild West Show at 1:30pm. showcasing wild bronc riding, trick riders, rodeo clowns and re-enactments including Indians, cowboys and outlaws. Keep a lookout for Tom Mix, Pawnee Bill and Rooster Cogburn look-a-likes roaming the streets of Dewey’s Western Heritage Weekend.