Shawnee received some vindication Tuesday, defeating visiting Choctaw 25-19, 18-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12.

Choctaw registered a four-set victory over Shawnee at the Carl Albert Tournament.

“The girls played really well,” Shawnee coach Julia Holland said. “Things are falling in place.”

Holland praised sophomore middle blocker Kylie Mikish and junior middle blocker Aubrie Megehee.

“Both played really well in the front row and they got our blocks up,” Holland said.

Brooklyn Fluke registered 28 kills, 20 digs, one block and one ace. Bailee McIntosh came through with four kills, three aces, six digs and 23 assists.

Libero Isabelle Conley chipped in with 17 digs while defensive specialist Abby Mahaffey notched 18 digs.

“We had some ups and downs in the second and third sets but came back,” Holland said. “Our defense and blocking have really come around.”

Shawnee, ranked 13th in Class 5A, will travel to Christian Heritage Tuesday, Oct. 1, then entertain McGuinness Thursday, Oct. 3 as part of Coaches versus Cancer Night.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.