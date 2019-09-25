CITY COUNCIL

Members hear results from survey

The Bartlesville City Council held a special meeting Sept. 17 to hear results from the solid waste survey conducted by consultants earlier this year and information pertaining to two city elections planned for next year. The meeting was held at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

Council meetings are typically held on Mondays; however, the special meeting was called for Tuesday due to scheduling conflicts. NewGen was retained by the city in developing and conducting a municipal waste services questionnaire. NewGen assisted the city in determining the level of interest the city of Bartlesville has in regard to additional solid waste services and their willingness to pay for those services.

Key questions included:

• Do you currently use the city’s recycling drop-off center at 10th Street and Virginia Avenue?

• Do you want the city to offer curbside recycling?

• Do you use the city’s annual landfill voucher for free drop off of bulky items?

A summary of the cost increases for additional services include: recycling for weekly pickup, $4.33 per household, per month; additional street sweeper, .54 per month; roadside cleanup, .76 per month and community cleanup, .25 per month.

ONE ROOM SCHOOL HOUSE

Community to hold Centennial Celebration Oct. 6

Ann Dugger is one of the few people who can honestly say she attended classes in a one-room schoolhouse.

A Diamond Point student from the first through the eighth grade, she loved her education experience before moving onto Nowata Public Schools to finish her education.

The Diamond Point Preservation Association will hold a Centennial Celebration from 1:30 to 4:30 pm. Oct. 6.

Dugger said the rural Diamond Point community formed based on the school building around statehood. Still a community today, with a mix of old and new residents, Diamond Point is located southwest of Nowata.

The original area covered three miles but doubled in size when another school consolidated with Diamond Point, Dugger said.

In 1917 the Diamond Point community wanted a better school to replace the original white frame building built circa 1907. One acre of land was purchased as a site for a new schoolhouse. Construction of the red brick schoolhouse began in 1918 and it opened in the fall of 1919. Features included double brick walls and many distinctive architectural features. Children from the surrounding countryside attended this school. Diamond Point school, as well as all remaining one-room schools, were closed by the state legislature in the spring of 1968. The state legislature declared there would be no more one-room schoolhouses, Dugger said. Diamond Point consolidated with Nowata Public schools and the schoolhouse became property of the Nowata School District. It continued to serve as a meeting place for Sunday school classes and other community activities until 1994 when the building was sold to DPPA for preservation.

“At the time there were only two one bedroom schoolhouses in Nowata. Originally there were around 50 in the area,” she said adding with World War II and other events one-room schoolhouses slowly closed and consolidated with Nowata Public Schools.

She remembers the school being heated by propane gas and hot lunches were served in the building behind the school known as the cafeteria. She said a woman would come in and prepare and serve very tasty food first for the younger ones and then for the older students.

In later years, the school had a television where the students could watch current events.

“The advantage of the one-room schoolhouse was you knew everyone – some you were related to,” she said.

“It was more of a family feel. We too care of each other. The older students helped the younger students. The teacher was busy. It was a close-knit group.”

The state required 16 students attend Diamond Point for its average daily attendance.

Almost $400,000 stolen from family-owned business

Bartlesville woman sentenced in federal court

TULSA – A Bartlesville woman was sentenced Sept. 18 in federal court for stealing $394,058.20 from her employer and submitting a false tax return, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced Gina Lisa Preble, 59, of Bartlesville, to 26 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for bank fraud and subscribing to a false tax return. The court further ordered Preble to pay $394,058.20 in restitution.

“With five fraud related convictions since 1981, Gina Preble has made a career out of white collar crime,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “It is not only armed robbers who cause economic harm to our community. Fraudsters like Gina Preble must be prosecuted and dealt serious consequences. Enough is enough. Not only will she be required to pay back the money she stole from the victim, but she will also spend some hard time in federal prison.”

Preble was employed as a clerk at TransWood Carriers Incorporated from 2011 until her termination in 2017. TransWood Carriers is based in Omaha, Neb., and has several locations throughout the U.S., including in Tulsa where Preble worked.

In an effort to disguise her thefts, Preble created fraudulent “draft checks” which she mixed in with legitimate business expense “draft checks” in order to trick her supervisor into signing them. Preble deposited fraudulent draft checks totaling $394,058.20 into her personal checking account, and used the funds for her own personal gain.

— United States Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Oklahoma

