Congratulations to Jessica Adams and Brody Walker for placing in the art divisions at the Osage County Free Fair in Pawhuska. These students submitted their art pieces and won first, second and third place in several divisions.

Thank you to the wonderful Barnsdall PTO for providing dinner and breakfast to the faculty during parent-teacher conferences last week. The faculty were able to enjoy sandwiches from Sweet Scriptures in between conferences on Thursday and have muffins for breakfast on Friday. If you missed the conferences and want to schedule a conference with your child’s teacher, please call the school or email the teacher. You can always schedule a conference at any time during the school year as well.

Barnsdall High School will be participating in the District School Day ACT exams on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The ACT will be given to all juniors and seniors who signed up to take the exam. The PreAct will be given to all sophomores, and there was no sign-up needed. The PreAct is a free test and helps students experience and practice for the ACT in a shorter version. The test also helps identify potential career interests and college readiness skills. Students can also use the test results as part of their application for Tri County Tech and concurrent enrollment when they apply for those programs in the spring. Test results will arrive in approximately four to six weeks. Parents will receive a detailed score report for both tests which will include scores for each tested subject, course plan progression, career-interest inventory and suggestions for improvement.

The junior high softball team played its last season game on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at home against Bartlesville. The girls will now put up their cleats and put on their basketball shoes as they head into the basketball season.

High school softball districts start on Thursday, Sept. 26 as the Lady Panthers played their last regular season game against Nowata on Tuesday. The softball team will travel to Woodland for districts as they will play Hominy and Woodland for the 2019 Class A District title on Thursday and Friday. Good luck, girls.

Barnsdall High School and Barnsdall Elementary are now offering tutoring after school for Math and English Language Arts. Tutoring is free and is available for grades Kindergarten through ninth. There are specific times and days for the tutoring, so please contact the school for more information. If you are in grades tenth through twelfth, please contact your individual teacher about tutoring.

Remember, this week’s high school football game is at 7 p.m. Friday at Pawhuska. Get out and support your Panthers.