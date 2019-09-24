Shawnee resident Tamara Osi’Teni Tehauno Rodriguez, 39, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

A wake service will be at 7 p.m. on Monday at the First Indian Baptist Church (Minnesota St. and Darrow St.)

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Temple Baptist Church (1234 E. Highland). Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.

Tamara was born Jan. 20, 1980, in Talihina, Oklahoma, to Vernon and Harriet (McCurtain) Tehauno. She graduated from Earlsboro High School and later from St. Gregory’s University with a degree in social work. Before her illness, she was employed at Mabel Basset Correctional Facility.

She enjoyed bowling, watching her kids play sports and watching them dance at powwows.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Oscar and Viola McCurtain, her paternal grandparents: Vernon Sr. and Patsy Tehauno, and an infant nephew: Asaiah Samuels.

She is survived by her husband: Daniel Rodriguez of the home; children: Elijah, Jordan, and Mahaya of the home; parents: Vernon Jr. and Harriet Tehauno; brother: Rueben; sister: Patricia; nephew: Angel; nieces: Isabel, Brooklyn, and Alana; and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the employees of the correctional center that donated their leave time to Tamara, the inmates for the quilt and bead work, and everyone who offered prayers, gifts, and visits during her illness, Heartland Hospice, and the Regency nursing staff.