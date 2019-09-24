The Pirates of Dale sabered Varnum with a nine-run second inning en route to a 15-7 victory Monday.

DALE — The Pirates of Dale sabered Varnum with a nine-run second inning en route to a 15-7 victory Monday.

Dale, 23-3 and ranked third, blitzed the visitors with 15 hits in four innings. The game was stopped after 4 ½ innings on the eight-run rule.

Jono Johnson went 3 of 3, all singles, and drove in two runs. Dallen Forsythe was the heavy hitter with two triples, three runs batted in and a run.

Preston Hunt managed two hits, including a double, and two RBIs while Jaxon Wright unloaded a 2-run double. Tanner Collins also doubled and knocked in two runs while Cole Capps had two singles, pushed in three runs and scored twice.

Dale starting pitcher Ike Shirey gave up three runs and five hits in three innings. He walked two and fanned one.

Collins, who tossed two innings in relief, allowed four hits, four runs, fanned one and walked one.

Dale will act as a district tournament host Thursday, meeting Frontier at noon and Agra at 4.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.