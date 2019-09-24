Healdton — Ella Louise Harris, 70, passed away Aug. 1, 2019. She was born to Lloyd and Bessie (Barton) McCarty on Dec. 8, 1948, in Courtney. She attended school at Courtney and Ringling Public Schools before graduating from Turner High School in 1967.

In September 1967, she married Keith Harris. They had two children, James “Jim” Harris and Melissa Harris.

Louise worked at various businesses around Healdton before becoming a Special Education Paraprofessional working at Ardmore City Schools and Tri-County Interlocal Cooperative. In 2008, she retired after 17 years of service to her students. However, she continued her 50-year work as a faithful member of the Healdton Church of Christ of East Lincoln Street.

A memorial service celebrating Louise’s life will be a 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Church of Christ, East Lincoln Street, Healdton.

Donations may be made to the Church of Christ, P.O. Box 418, Healdton, OK 73438.