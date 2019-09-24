Leslie Wickham

Leslie Dean Wickham, 89, died Sept. 20. Visitation will be held from 5 – 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Benjamin Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, at the Wickham Family Cemetery in Nowata County. Arrangements are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service.

Richard Applegate Jr.

Richard Austin Applegate Jr., 92, of Dewey, died Friday.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Cora Griggs

Cora Lucille (Pruett) Griggs, 96, died Sept. 18.

Services will be 2 p.m., Sept. 23, at the Full Gospel Christian Church in Watova. Arrangements have been under entrusted to Benjamin Funeral Service.

Lewis Dorsett

Lewis Gene Dorsett, 61, of Bartlesville, died Sunday. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Kimberly Wilson

Kimberly Ann Wilson, 52, died Sept. 19.

A lunch and informal gathering will be held at 1 p.m., Sept. 28 at the 4-H Building at the Sedan City Park

Cremation has taken place, and a private inurnment will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the directin of Dickens Family Funeral Home in Sedan, Kan.

Martelle Hemphill

Martelle Hemphill, 86, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.

Visitation will be Tuesday 9 – 11 a.m. at the Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 24, at the Pentecostal Tabernacle. Interment will follow in the Nowata Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Regina Bueno

Regina Kay Bueno, 60, died Saturday.

Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, both at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Pawhuska.

Services are under the direction of Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home.

John Reber

John Glenn Reber, 91, of Pawhuska, died Sept. 21.

Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Sept. 25 at the Presbyterian Disciples Church in Pawhuska.

Services are under the direction of Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home.

Bessie Hollandsworth

Bessie Hollandsworth, 67, of Bartlesville, died Sept. 18.

Visitation is at the Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel, from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sept. 24. Private family services will be held. Interment will be at Dewey Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Henry Diaz Jr

Henry Franklin Diaz Jr., 49, of Tulsa, died Sept. 19.

Services will be announced on a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Richard Lanckriet

Richard Lanckriet, 79, died Sunday. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Funeral Service will be at St. James Catholic Church on Friday, at 2pm. Rosary is pending. Arrangements under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Bertha Boulanger

Bertha Lois Boulanger, 90, of Ochelata, died Sunday. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Stumpff Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Ochelata Baptist Church with interment to follow at Ochelata Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Billie Lindsey

Billie Lindsey, 63, of Bartlesville, died Monday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.