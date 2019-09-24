It was a long Monday for Bethel as it lost 22-0 and 16-1 decisions to Purcell.

BETHEL ACRES — It was a long Monday for Bethel as it lost 22-0 and 16-1 decisions to Purcell.

The opener was stopped after four innings after Purcell tallied 13 runs in the top of the fourth.

Bethel’s two hits were singles by Skylar Pollard and Peyton Meiler.

In the nightcap, the Lady Wildcats posted three hits — singles by Annie Compton, Raelynn Walker and McKenna Schimmel.

Bethel, 3-20, will be home today against Harrah, then play host to North Rock Creek Thursday. Both games are set for 5 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.