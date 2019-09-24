Anna Laura “Ann” (Kinley) Afdahl w/pic

Anna Laura “Ann” (Kinley) Afdahl, 92, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 in her home following a lengthy illness.

Ann was born April 3, 1927 in Sulphur, Oklahoma to Laura and John Kinley. She graduated from Sulphur High School in 1946. She was then employed with Farmers National Bank where she worked until she married Ronald L. Afdahl in 1952.

She and Ron moved to Wichita Falls, Texas where Ron was stationed in the Air Force. Once Ron was discharged, they moved to Bozeman, Montana where Ron attended Montana State University, and Ann worked for Security Bank. After Ron completed his degree they moved to Oklahoma City. Ann accepted a position with Acme Tool Company and Ron went to work for Phillips Petroleum Company.

Three years later Ron was transferred to Alvin, Texas to work at the Bayor gasoline plant of Phillips. They spent two years there before being transferred to Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Ann took a job at Plaza National Bank.

It was nine years before Ron was transferred again. This time it was to Stravanger, Norway where Ron was assigned to the Ekofisk project as a startup engineer. They lived in Norway for ten years except for a six month period in Scotland. They did extensive traveling while in Europe and became intrigued with the Stave Churches visiting all 31 of them.

Ron retired in 1985 and they moved back to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where they still had their home. Once home, Ann became active in the Garden Center Inc., where she served one term as President. She was also active in the Fleur-De-Lis Garden Club and the Tuesday Club. She was a very active member with the Redeemer Lutheran Church for many years and loved the Lord.

Ann’s greatest hobby was her yard. She kept her yard picture-perfect with flowers, plants, bushes, and trees from spring all the way through winter. She was even featured in The Spring Home and Garden Tour. Her home was always decorated beautifully with things from around the world and her own ceramic items as well as her paintings. She loved creating and sharing her masterpieces with family and friends.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; John and Laura Kinley, sisters; Margaret Herring and Neyron Kinley, nephews; Frank Herring and Doug Waterman; niece Jammie Davis; great nephew; Kurt Waterman, and beloved husband; Ronald Afdahl.

Survivors include: nieces; Mary Waterman, Linda Sides and husband Earl Sides, and Rose Herring; great nephews; Mark Waterman and wife Kara, Chris Waterman, Jeff Waterman and wife Penny, Stuart Sides and wife Lisa, Chris Sides and wife Sassy, and Keith Herring. Great nieces; Julie and Kyle Hatfield, and Janna and Jeff Balkenbusch; great great nephews; Todd, Kurt, Andrew, Ethan, Evan, Brett, and Brady. great great nieces; Whitney, Georgia, Amanda, Lacey, Megan, and Abigal, her godson; Mitch Gamache, his wife Mandy and their children, Erika, Ann and Julia and her long time best friend of 87 years, Barbara Brooks, and many other special longtime friends and neighbors.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. The funeral is Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10:00 am, at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 6pm-8pm with the family present, in the Arnold Moore-Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel.

A memorial has been established with Redeemer Lutheran Church. Those who wish to contribute in lieu of flowers can send them to The Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3700 SE Woodland Rd., Bartlesville, Ok. 74006.

