The 1984 disappearance of Sandy Rea is still unsolved in Shawnee.

Sandy has been presumed dead for years, but her body has never been found.

On Sept. 19, 1984, the freckled 17-year-old Shawnee teenager made a phone call from a Shawnee bowling alley in hopes of getting a ride to a party. There are many different scenarios about what may have happened in the hours or even days that followed.

For years, Sandy's mother, who is now in her 70s, searched relentlessly for her daughter. Seven years ago, Sandy's cousin, Johnny Price, took over the lead in the family's quest to find Sandy's remains and give her a proper burial.

While there have been many different stories and theories on what possibly happened to her, none have brought any resolve to this case.

Maybe those who know something about the case are too scared to come forward? Or is it possible that drug and alcohol use were involved and so prevalent then that no one really remembers anything credible?

Regardless, the status of this unsolved cold case is one that should concern everyone. Whatever happened to Sandy Rea in 1984 could easily happen to a teenager today.

Sandy Rea could be anyone's daughter, cousin, sister or friend.

And while many different investigators have looked at the case over the years, someone out there may know something that could provide authorities with the missing link to solve the case.

Sandy's family, especially her mother, need closure from 35 years of anguish.

We encourage anyone with information about this case to contact Shawnee police or the Pottawatomie County District Attorney's office.