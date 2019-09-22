Just in the past year, Oklahoma’s health ranking plummeted to place 50 in the U.S. — signifying a dire situation, Literacy Services Coordinator Karen Kerr-McGraw said recently.

“According to Washington County’s 2018 State of the State Report Card, Oklahoma has taken a downward turn to become the unhealthiest state in the Union,” Kerr-McGraw said. “Now, more than ever, programs offered free and open to the public are critical in order to swiftly halt this change for the worse.”

To combat the downward trend, the Institute for Museum and Library Sciences joins has joined forces with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries to apply for federal grants to pay for health programs throughout the state, Kerr-McGraw said.

“Since 2015, the Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Services has applied for and been awarded funds for health programs in Washington County,” she said. “This year, $9,000 has been awarded to fund programs for the Bartlesville Public Library.”

The fall line-up includes:Tuesday Yoga 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 24 Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26 Yoga instructor Glenda Farris is from Lake Charles, La., and has lived in Bartlesville for 11 years. She has been a yoga instructor since July 2016 and has been heavily involved in fitness since 2011. She is also certified to teach core classes and has competed in marathons, triathlons and biking events.

Tai Chi 11 a.m. Sept. 4, 11,18, 25 Oct. 2, 9,16, 23, 30 Nov. 6 Bee Bradly was born and raised in Leyte Philippines and moved to the U.S. in 1980. Bradley teaches yoga as a certified instructor at Hopestone, is a swimming instructor at the Richard Kane YMCA and has had training in Karate Tang So Do for 12 years. She has taught Tai Chi for two years.

Josh Wright Noon Oct. 2, Nov. 6 Wright will present insight on various dieting trends. He is a local personal trainer who studied health and nutrition at Grossmont College in El Cajon, Calif.

Kick Boxing 5 p.m. Sept. 11, 18, 25 Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 Martial arts instructor Howard Nelson has been teaching martial arts for 20 years, 12 of those in Bartlesville. He will provide instruction on basic kicks, punches and some self-defense techniques.

Healthy Cooking with Susan Noon Oct. 1 Nov. 5 Susan Miller, former proprietor of The Rolling Pin Deli, will make various soups for this session of Healthy Cooking with Susan.

Essential Oils 10 a.m. & 7 p.m. Oct. 8 Nov. 21 Kayla Stanley, who returns to present another series on Essential Oils, will show how she uses the oils daily to support her entire family’s health and wellness.

Healthy Cooking with Chef Sandy Noon Oct. 17 Nov. 21 Chef Sandy McLelland, who holds a culinary degree from the University of Alaska Anchorage and has been a chef for such places as the U.S. Embassy in Muscat, in the Sultanate of Oman, will present “Cooking Around the World.”

All classes will be held in the upstairs meeting room at the Bartlesville Public Library, located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave. in downtown Bartlesville. For more information call 918-338-4179.