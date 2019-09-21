Rachel and Michael Crider of Meeker announce the birth of a son, Cooper Lee Crider.

He was born at 3:31 p.m., Aug. 27, 2019, at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital — Shawnee. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long.

He is the grandson of John Jr. and Deana Woods of Meeker, Brian and Karena Crider of Meeker, and Katina Scudder of Tahlequah.

He is the great-grandson of Jack King of Shawnee, Ann and Peter Cosgrove of Seminole, Michael Culp of Choctaw, Jennifer Crider of Meeker, John Sr. and Paulette Woods of Weatherford, and Shirley Nunnelley of Seminole.

He is the great-great-grandson of Elizabeth Woods of Seminole and Theresa and Jimmy Ledbetter of Meeker.

He is the brother of Peyton Emilly Crider, age 2 ½.