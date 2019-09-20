PRAGUE — Karsyn Coleman, Josi Goodman and Beth Denney stroked home runs Thursday, leading Prague to an 8-5 victory over Chisholm.

Goodman led off the bottom of the first inning with a homer. Coleman and Denney had 2-run roundtrippers in the third.

The game was tied at 5 when Prague totaled three runs in the sixth, including a Jaycee Johnson run-scoring single. Cushing had tied the game with three runs in the top of the sixth.

Demi Manning, Coleman and Johnson compiled two hits apiece. Taylor Hodges doubled for Prague as it improved to 19-5.

Denney, who pitched the first 5 1/3 innings, allowed nine hits and five runs. She fanned three and walked three.

Reliever Tessa Cooper gave up three hits and no runs in 1 2/3 innings. Cooper struck out one and walked one.

Prague will square off with Piedmont (1 p.m.) and Howe (4 p.m.) Saturday at the Dale Fastpitch Festival at the Firelake fields.

