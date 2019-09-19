The Lady Red softball team swept a district doubleheader from the Maidens of Berryhill on Tuesday, September 17.

Grove 7, Berryhill 0

Laken Malone started the first game of the doubleheader earning the win and going 6.0 innings allowing no runs on 3 hits, no walks, and recording 10 strikeouts. Mikalle Pair pitched the last inning allowing one hit and striking out one.

Pair had a strong game at the plate hitting several balls hard and recording two doubles. Lauren Outhier and Dawn Blake both had two-hit games for the Lady Red. Malone, Sage Jackson, and Emily Blaine also had hits for the Lady Red.

Ava Sarwinski leadoff the game drawing a walk and then stole both second and third. Malone and Anastasia Pace walked to load the bases with two outs. Sarwinski scored on a wild pitch giving the Lady Red their first run of the day. Outhier walked and Blake hit a deep ball into the outfield for a double.

Grove 11, Berryhill 1

Malone came back and started the second game of the night for the Lady Red. She threw 5.0 innings allowing one unearned run on one hit, one walk, and six strikeouts. Pair again came back and pitched the final inning allowing no runners and struck out one.

Elizabeth Cash had two hits and two runs scored for Grove. Outhier recorded another multi-hit game and scored a run. Pair, Malone, Jackson, and Pace all recorded a hit for the Lady Red.

The game started the same way as the first one when Sarwinski drew a walk. Pair and Cash followed up with a pair of singles to score the Lady Red’s first run. Malone was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Pace grounded out to shortstop to score another run. After the dust settled, the Lady Red had a 3-0 lead and never looked back.

The two wins give the Lady Red a record of 15-5 on the season and a record of 8-2 in district play. The Lady Red are sitting in second place in the district and will play in the Sequoyah (Tahlequah) Tournament this weekend. They will play six games between Thursday and Saturday. The Lady Red will host Vinita on Monday at 6:00 PM. There will be a junior high game that starts at 4:30 PM before the varsity game.