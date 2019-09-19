Popular Christian Rock band Sanctus Real will be performing a benefit concert on September 21, 2019, to raise funds for local faith-based non-profit Circle of Care.

Many Christian music fans know Sanctus Real for their Grammy nominated 2010 hit song Lead Me. More recently, the song Confidence from their 2018 Album Changed peaked at No. 10 on the US Hot Christian Songs chart.

The band’s music incorporates a modern alternative rock style and has evolved from power pop to a more melodic and guitar-driven sound. Band member Mark Graalman says their music reflects “the simple message of God’s love.”

Circle of Care’s mission is to provide help, healing and hope to children and families through foster care, independent living and transitional living programs.

The inaugural Help, Healing and Hope Benefit Concert featuring Sanctus Real will be held September 21 at Venue 68, 6910 S. 101 E. Ave., on the Asbury United Methodist Church campus. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. The public is invited! This is a non-church sponsored event. All proceeds will benefit Circle of Care.

Tickets start at $20 and are available online on Eventbrite or www.circleofcare.org. For more information contact Sarah Steffes at 405-215-1400.

