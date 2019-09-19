A Pottawatomie County jury on Wednesday convicted a man of domestic assault and battery.

Ryan Anthony Mengel, 34, of Broken Arrow, faced trial this week in a domestic case that was filed on July 2, 2018.

According to court records, Mengel's trial concluded with a guilty verdic for domestic assault and battery, a misdemeanor. Mengel was taken into custody and booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center and formal sentencing is set for Sept. 27.

The jury has recommended he serve six months in the county jail and pay a $5,000 fine.