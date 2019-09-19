The 36th annual Pelican Festival, hosted by the Grand Lake Association, is quickly approaching and the buzz around Grand Lake is this may be the best one to date.

This year’s Pelican Festival will run Thursday through Sunday, October 10-13 at Wolf Creek Park, located off Highway 59 in Grove. The carnival by Pride Amusements will kick things off Thursday while vendor booths open and other activities are set for Friday and Saturday.

“The starting and ending days are new this year,” said GLA Executive Director Jay Cranke. “We are starting the carnival a day later and extending it through Sunday to see if that will draw more attendance.”

Cranke says the Pelican Festival continues to be the highlight of the summer’s end in the lake area and there is something for everyone.

That something includes carnival rides, arts & crafts, food trucks, free face painting, free balloon animals, car show, parade and great live musical entertainment.

Since Cranke was named executive director of the GLA in 2017, he has made it a point to bring great rock & roll tribute bands to the Pelican Festival and this year will be no different.

Live in the Pelican Festival entertainment tent on Friday night will be the local band nighTTrain, who is making a repeat appearance at the Festival. nighTTrain plays a mix of rock genres including hard rock, metal and classic rock.

“Last year nighTTrain got the Saturday afternoon slot and, honestly, it wasn’t a good time slot for music,” Cranke said. “So we wanted to give them another opportunity.”

On Saturday night, the Dallas-area band Rock and Roll Over, one of the nation’s top KISS tribute bands, will be center stage. They have performed from coast to coast, as well as the world-famous Whiskey A Go-Go stage in West Hollywood.

“These guys are fantastic,” Cranke said. “I saw them perform in Dallas over Labor Day weekend and can not wait for them to get to the Pelican Festival.”

“If loud music is a problem for you, bring some ear plugs,” Cranke added.

The live entertainment will be under the tent from 7:30-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night.

The Carnival by Pride Amusements will be open 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

Arts & crafts and food trucks will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The parade, organized once again by the Grove Rotary Club, begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The car show, organized by the Grove Masonic Lodge, will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Sponsors of this year’s Festival includes the Grand Lake Association, Cherokee Casino Grove, Grand River Dam Authority, Names and Numbers, Integris Grove, BOLT Fiber Optics, the Grove Sun, Vinita Daily Journal, Joplin Globe, Arrowhead Outdoor Signs, Classic Golf Carts and TravelOK.com.

For more information, contact the Grand Lake Association at 918-786-2289.