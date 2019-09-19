“Often it’s not the size of the catch that matters.”

I spent the previous week fishing with family in Southern Illinois. It’s been 15 years since my entire family has been together back home, and it was a great time.

If the summer heat would give us a break I believe the fishing will improve. One good cold snap is all we need to really turn these fish on. Water temperatures remain in the lower 80’s which is seasonally unusual, and color is the same with dirtier water north and reasonably clear south. Although FERC granted GRDA a variance on when to reduce the lake level, it will continue to drop to at least 742’ by October. This means we will have water current which is a good thing for fishing.

We have a number of bass tournaments in the coming weeks on Grand Lake, the hotels and water will be crowded, but that’s good business for the community. It took almost 50lbs over 3 days to win the Bassmaster Central Open this past weekend. This big pond can still produce some stringers!

Crappie are biting on minnows around docks, and although the bite has slowed down, white bass continue to school late around the islands. Catfishing is good using cut shad. Talk to the folks at Grand Lake Sports Center or Honey Creek Outdoors to get the latest information.

Until next time, keep your bait in the water. Clint Baranowski

For more information about Clint Baranowski or Infinity Guide Service, persons interested may call 918-786-3474 or visit infinityguideservice.com.