Vincent "Jimmy" Fescine has been named Worley-Luginbuel's Hometown Hero for his volunteer work with the Grove Fire Department.

Fescine was nominated by his wife, Quinten, for his willingness to help "day or night, whether we are having a family dinner or a child's birthday celebration, if the tone drops for help, he takes off to put out the fire, work the car wreck or whatever the case may be, he is there".

In addition to his dedication to the fire department, Fescine also volunteers by coaching little league baseball. Fescine coaches both the Grove Bambinos, an 8 and under team and the Grove Thunder, which is a 12 and under team.

Finally, Fescine has also joined the Grove Police Department.

"I am very thankful for [the award], but we just do our job. We have a wonderful crew at the fire station. The guys all bust their butts and leave their families, even after working a 24-hour shift. Any one of these guys would drop everything and do the same thing I do," said Fescine. "We've got a great team, a great family at the fire house and I'm thankful for all the little leaguers and my family and friends, so thank you for everything."