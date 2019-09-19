Too often when we go through dark and difficult times we feel God has deserted us, that He is not there for us. We feel isolated and alone.

Corrie Ten Boon used to say, “When the train goes through a tunnel and the world gets dark, do you jump out? Of course not. You sit still and trust the engineer to get you through.”

Next time you are disappointed, don’t panic. Don‘t jump out. Don’t give up. Just be patient and let God remind you, He’s still in control.

In His book, Where is God When it Hurts, Phil Yancey recounts an interview with Christian Reger, a survivor of the infamous concentration camp of WWII, Dachau. Yancey stated that Christians will tell the horror stories if you ask. But he will never stop there. He goes on to share his faith—how at Dachau, he was visited by a God who loves.

“Nietzsche said a man can undergo torture if he knows the why of his life,” Reger told me, “But I, here at Dachau, learned something far greater. I learned to know the Who of my life. He was enough to sustain me then, and is enough to sustain me still.”

God has never abandoned you, never forgotten you. Never left you. He understands your heartache. The title of Francis Schaeffer’s book, He Is There and He Is Not Silent, speaks volumes. As with Daniel’s three friends, God may not keep us out of the fire, but He will be there with us. In those difficult times, we learn we can rely on God. Paul expressed it this way, “Indeed, we felt we had received the sentence of death. But this happened that we might not rely on ourselves but on God, who raises the dead.” (II Cor. 1:9, NIV)

Dr. Wayne Shaw (R-Grove) has been a member of the Oklahoma Senate since 2014. Prior to that he served as the senior pastor at First Christian Church, Grove, for many years.