On Thursday, September 12, the Grove Cross Country teams were down in Tulsa competing in the 2019 Booker T. Washington Cross Country Invitational.

The high school and middle school teams faced solid competition and ran well.

Middle School Girls

The middle school girls team finished in seventh place with a team time of 1:37:59 and 201 points. All Saints Catholic School won the meet with 45 points, followed by Owasso (46), Metro Christian (52), Coweta (114), Wagoner (134), Holland Hall (191), Union (205) and Claremore (242). 97 athletes competed in the 3200 meter run.

Rowan Geer and Mya Pellegrino led the team with a times of 17:37.78 and 17:40.38 to finish in twenty-ninth and thirtieth. Hailey Iliff ran a 20:05.13 to place fifty-fifth. Lily Reeves completed the race with a time of 20:59.51 to finish in seventy-first and Abbigail Shobe crossed the line at 21:36.44 to finish the race in seventy-fourth.

Middle School Boys

The middle school boys team finished in sixth overall with a team time of 1:17:32 and 185 points. Union won the meet with 44 points, followed by Owasso (45), Metro Christian (54), Holland Hall (115), Coweta (173), Claremore (190), All Saints Catholic (209), Wagoner (241) and Marquette (249). 118 athletes competed in the 3200 meter race.

Jaxon Turner led the team with a time of 14:18.77 to place twenty-fifth. Jace McAbee ran a 14:36.97 to place thirtieth. Lane Stewart placed fifty-first, crossing the line at 15:49.88. Chris Johnson ran a 16:13.65 to place fifty-seventh. Dakota Morgan finished in sixty-fourth with a time of 16:33.05. Landon Snyder placed seventy-sixth, running a 17:05.67. Ethan Morgan finished with a time of 24:04.58 to place 116.

Varsity Girls

The varsity girls had three competitors enter the 5k race as individuals, racing against 52 other runners.

Rory Geer finished in fourth with a time of 22:33.41. Katelyn Cohea ran a 24:25.82 to place fourteenth and Jazzmine Aguire finished in thirty-fifth with a time of 27:40.87.

Varsity Boys

The varsity boys placed eighth overall with 177 points and a team time of 1:52:17. Union won the meet with 21 points, followed by Claremore (59), Metro Christian (71), Ponca City (143), Booker T. Washington (145), McAlester (170), Wagoner (170) and Central (272). 71 athletes competed in the 5k race.

Jackson Kernan led the boys with a time of 19:41.82 to place seventeenth. Ryan McAbee ran a 20:09.79 to finish in twenty-first. Dakota Rickey placed thirty-seventh with his time of 21:36.71. Nick Brown crossed the line at 24:40.21 to place fifty-fifth and Caden Love finished in sixty-second with at time of 26:08.36.

The teams will race at home on Saturday, September 21 beginning at 8 a.m. behind Grove High School.