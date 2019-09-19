Connie Lanett Beggs, 71, of Tecumseh, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Connie Lanett Beggs, 71, of Tecumseh, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

She was born July 22, 1948, to Troy and Hazel (Cogburn) Cope in Coalgate, Oklahoma.

Connie was raised in Coalgate, Oklahoma, and Eugene, Oregon. She attended Coalgate Public Schools and graduated from high school in Eugene, Oregon. Connie lived a short time in Washington and has been a Shawnee/Tecumseh resident most of her adult life.

She worked in retail sales during her career and in the billing department at Mission Hill Hospital and Shawnee Medical Center for many years. She owned and operated “The Right Look” in Shawnee.

Connie loved gardening, canning, sewing, crafts, shopping for bargains and was usually successful in her bargain hunting. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Norman Beggs; son, Chrisopher Lynn Beggs and her parents, Troy and Hazel Cope.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Michael Claibourn of Garland, Texas; three sons and three daughters-in-law, Robert and Roxie Beggs of Shawnee, Shaun and Kari Beggs of Eufaula, Oklahoma, and Brian and Addy Beggs of Oklahoma City; 15 grandchildren, Joshua Claibourn, Christopher Claibourn, Sarah Claibourn, Brenden Beggs, Devon Smith, Tristan Etchison, Mary Claibourn, Ashton Beggs, Abigail Claibourn, Connor Beggs, Hannah Claibourn, Audrey Etchison, Daniel Claibourn, C.K. Beggs and Baker Beggs; one brother and one sister-in-law, Keith and Donna Cope; and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 20, at New Hope Baptist Church with Brother Bobby Roe officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.