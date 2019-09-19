Alta “Sue” (Martin) Rodgers, 85, of Oklahoma City, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Shawnee.

She was born July 30, 1934, to Sim and Ocie (Washburn) Martin in Tecumseh.

Sue was raised in Tecumseh and graduated with the class of 1952 from Tecumseh High School.

She married Billy Lynn Rodgers on Jan. 17, 1953, in Tecumseh. Bill’s work took them many places, including Kansas City, Shawnee, Stillwater, and Ada which she loved and considered “home”; they moved to Oklahoma City in 1989 and eventually retired there.

Sue worked as a bookkeeper for Bill’s company, was a longtime employee of Gifford Monument in Ada and worked in her youth for the City of Tecumseh.

She was an avid and talented quilter, State Champion bowler, loved to read and was a Master Gardner to her beautiful lawns in Oklahoma City; but most of all she was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Bill called her “the best co-pilot he ever had.”

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sim and Ocie Martin; five sisters, Stella Martin, Ruth Evelyn Neal, Georgie Passons, her twin sister, Ocie and Mary Scott, and two brothers, Charles Martin and Richard Martin.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 66 ½ years, Bill Rodgers of the home; two daughters and one son-in-law, Sue Ann Rodgers of Edmond, and Robin (Rodgers) and Mark Gladstein of Houston, Texas; one son and one daughter-in-law, Kevin and Belinda Rodgers of Carlsbad, California; grandchildren Mallory (Gladstein) and Drew Spence of Houston, Texas, Michael and Megan Gladstein of Houston, Texas; Kirby Gladstein of Los Angeles, California, Evan Rodgers of Carlsbad, California, and Zane Rodgers of Carlsbad, California; and other extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or to a charity of your choice.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with granddaughter, Mallory Spence, officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.