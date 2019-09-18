MEEKER — Madison Gabeau’s sparkling relief performance keyed a 3-2 triumph over Harrah Tuesday.

Gabeau, who entered the game in the third inning and the score knotted at 2, didn’t surrender a run over the final five innings. Gabeau permitted five hits, struck out six and walked one in claiming the win.

Meeker scored two runs in the first as Lexi Lopez singled and eventually stole home as teammate Halle Calvillo stole third. Calvillo then scored on a Kacee Babek groundout.

In the third, Madison Hedge singled with one out and came home on a 2-out, game-winning double by Madison Buoy. That was Meeker’s only extra-base effort among seven hits.

Buoy also singled and Calvillo stole two bases.

Meeker will take a 13-8 record into Thursday’s 5 p.m. game at Okemah. The Bulldogs willk be home Monday at 5 against Chandler.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.