Ardmore

Shirley Jean Carroll, 71, Woodview Nursing Home laundry department, died Sept. 15, 2019. Services are 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. (Harvey-Douglas)



Davis

Todd Johnathan Tidwell, 43, died Sept. 11, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Dougherty Baptist Church. (Hale’s)



Healdton

Roy Lee Clayton, 75, of Wilson, truck driver, died Sept. 14, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at River of Life Church in Wilson (Alexander Gray - Healdton).