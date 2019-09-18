EDITOR’S NOTE: The people charged with felonies and associated misdemeanors are innocent until they plead guilty or are proven guilty in court. Those who want the final disposition of their case reported in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital should call Robert Smith at: 918-287-7366.

FELONY CASES

Reportedly told the deputy she drank about 10 beers

NAME: Amber Lynn Haddon

AGE: 36

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGES: Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving while under the influence of alcohol; and

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Corby Sorrells was on patrol about 10:05 p.m. Sept. 1 in the Osage County portion of Sperry when he came up behind a silver Nissan that was doing about 35 mph in a 50 mph zone. Deputy Sorrells followed the Nissan for about a mile, and observed as the car crossed at least twice into the oncoming lane. Sorrells conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver of the Nissan, who was IDed as Amber Lynn Haddon, Sorrells reportedly smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath and person. Sorrells noted that Haddon’s speech was slurred and her eyes were watery, red and bloodshot. Asked if she had consumed alcoholic beverages that evening, Haddon reportedly said she had consumed about 10 beers while camping at Bull Creek Peninsula. Sorrells administered field sobriety testing, and subsequently took Haddon into custody. He transported her to the Skiatook Police Department for a breath test, and then to the Osage County jail. In a hearing Sept. 3 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Haddon.

Truck crossed the center line three times

NAME: David Ray Bowman

AGE: 40

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGES: Knowingly concealing stolen property; possession of a controlled dangerous substance (two counts); and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

NAME: Corrie Lynn Spears

AGE: 38

RESIDENCE: Sapulpa

CHARGES: Knowingly concealing stolen property; possession of a controlled dangerous substance (two counts); and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

DETAILS: At midnight on Aug. 24, Osage County Deputy Johnny Porter was on patrol when he reportedly observed a black, Chevrolet pickup heading west on 43rd Street North, and noticed that the pickup drifted across the center line of the road three times. The pickup was being used to haul an ATV, Porter said in a case affidavit. Deputy Porter initiated a traffic stop at 43rd Street North and North 25th West Avenue. While speaking with David Bowman, Deputy Porter observed him to be anxious and to be “reaching around the vehicle in a frantic manner.” Porter also observed Bowman to be breathing heavily and perspiring “profusely.” Bowman reportedly gave the deputy an Oklahoma ID card and said he did not have a license and there was no insurance on the truck. A records check reportedly showed Bowman’s driver’s license had expired in May of 2016. The records check also showed Spears had an expired license. The truck had a paper tag on it, as though it had been purchased used from a dealer; however, a records check showed it should have a tribal tag, and Bowman was reportedly unable to provide any paperwork regarding when and where it had been purchased from a used vehicle dealer. Deputy Porter asked dispatch to send a wrecker to haul the truck away for impoundment. During an impoundment inventory of the truck, Deputy Porter reportedly found a plastic wrapper that contained a small amount of a crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine. The deputy also found a rolled cigarette containing suspected marijuana, a glass smoking pipe with a powdery residue, a second smoking pipe (this one with a burnt, leafy residue) and other items. Deputy Porter also did a records check on the ATV in the bed of the pickup and found that it had been reported stolen.

Domestic assault incident

NAME: Charles A. Hail

AGE: 39

RESIDENCE: Pawhuska

CHARGES: Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; and resisting an officer

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Shannon Bradford, at about 8 a.m. on Aug. 29, received a call from dispatch about a possible domestic assault victim walking on County Road 4225, behind the Pawhuska light plant. Deputy Bradford responded and made contact about five minutes later with a woman standing in the middle of the road, who said her boyfriend, Charles Hail, had assaulted her. Deputy Bradford noticed a small amount of swelling around the left side of the woman’s face and blood coming from her mouth. Deputy Bradford also noticed “redness under her neck and the back of her neck.” The woman reportedly told Bradford that she was in a lot of pain on the right side of her rib area, and her head was hurting. Bradford asked the woman what had happened, and she reportedly said Charles Hail had been drinking heavily, had beaten her up and tried to strangle her, and had kicked her several times in the chest and head areas. The woman said an assault had taken place around midnight and that a third party had been present and helped get Charles Hail off of her. The woman also said that she and Hail went to sleep and around 6 a.m. Hail woke up and started hitting her again, to the point where he ripped off her T-shirt and began choking her. The same third party reportedly intervened to stop the assault. The woman then reportedly grabbed and put on a shirt, left her home and flagged someone down to ask him to call 911. Deputy Bradford had dispatch send an ambulance. Deputy Bradford also asked dispatch to request assistance from the Pawhuska police. Shortly, four Pawhuska police officers including Chief Nick Silva arrived on the scene. The five officers approached the home and, with assistance, were able to enter and look for Charles Hail. The officers reportedly discovered Hail had gone into the attic. Officers extricated Hail from the attic, but he reportedly struggled with them and Chief Silva used a Taser to subdue him until an officer could handcuff him. In a hearing Sept. 4 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Hail and set his bail at $15,000.

Midnight in McCord

NAME: Ryann Dewayne McCauley

AGE: 35

RESIDENCE: Ponca City

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp affixed; knowingly concealing stolen property; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Brett Barnett, a few minutes after midnight on Aug. 30, conducted a traffic stop in McCord on a vehicle he noticed to have a loud exhaust and to have a right turn signal that was staying on after the vehicle had finished turning. Barnett talked with the motorist, later identified as Ryann Dewayne McCauley, and reportedly noticed that McCauley was nervous – his hands were trembling and he was perspiring. McCauley reportedly said he had just purchased the vehicle and offered to use his cell phone to show Barnett a proof of insurance document. Deputy Barnett did an independent records check and noted that the tag on the vehicle had expired June 30 and insurance was unconfirmed. Deputy Barnett reportedly asked McCauley if there was anything illegal in the vehicle and McCauley reportedly said the vehicle belonged to someone else and he was not sure what might be in it. The deputy noted that he asked several times for permission to search the vehicle, but McCauley did not say “yes” or “no.” Barnett said McCauley was becoming more and more upset, so the deputy placed McCauley in handcuffs and asked dispatch to send a wrecker for the vehicle, due to the expired tag and apparent lack of insurance. During a pre-tow search of the vehicle, Deputy Barnett found a black backpack. Inside the backpack, he reportedly found an unlocked metal box, inside which were two baggies containing a white, crystal-like substance. Other items recovered during the search included a digital scales, a 20-gram weight, a glass smoking pipe, a baggie containing four yellow pills and four blue pills, and a pistol that had been reported stolen. In a hearing Sept. 4 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for McCauley and set a case status conference for Oct. 3.

Puppies starving in Hominy

NAME: Christian Star Riddle

AGE: 37

RESIDENCE: Hominy

CHARGE: Cruelty to animals

DETAILS: A Hominy police officer responded Aug. 24 to a report from a concerned citizen about puppies they believed to be in danger due to neglect and malnourishment. When the officer went to the home where the puppies were, one of the residents there reportedly said the puppies were in very bad shape, that two had already died and another one was dead in the pen. The officer was informed that the puppies belonged to Christian Riddle. The officer viewed the puppies in the pen and noted there were six still living and one dead. The living puppies were emaciated and some could barely hold up their heads, the officer said in a case affidavit. The dead puppy’s body was decomposing, the officer observed. According to the officer’s affidavit, Riddle at first claimed to be taking care of the puppies, and then attempted to blame the local animal-control officer for not finding them a home, and to blame the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for not taking them. In a Sept. 4 hearing in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Riddle. Her next court date was set for Sept. 26.

Report of stalking at McCord School

NAME: Shawn Colby Calhoun

AGE: 30

RESIDENCE: Burbank

CHARGE: Stalking in violation of court order

DETAILS: Deputy Mike Stasyszen arrived about 5 p.m. Aug. 20 to the McCord School for a 5:30 p.m. meet-and-greet program. Stasyszen is a school resource officer for the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy went to the school office to tell personnel there that he was on the campus, and he was notified that Shawn Calhoun was on the property. Deputy Stasyszen learned that Calhoun’s ex-wife was also at the school and she has a protective order against Shawn. She has custody of their minor child and did not want to be confronted by him. Calhoun’s ex-wife told the deputy that she has remarried, and she and her current husband were on their way to the McCord School for the meet-and-greet program. While traveling to the school from a local restaurant, where they had a meal, they noticed Shawn was following them. Calhoun reportedly parked in front of the south, walk-in doors of the school. His ex-wife called school personnel from the parking lot and told them that Shawn was on the premises. The deputy noted that Calhoun’s ex-wife seemed to be scared and upset. Deputy Stasyszen told Shawn Calhoun to leave the school property and not come back. He then turned his attention back to meeting and greeting parents and students. At about 6:30 p.m., Deputy Stasyszen was told Shawn Calhoun was back at the school. The deputy went looking for him and found him a classroom. The deputy reminded Calhoun that he had been told not to be at the school. The deputy and a representative of the school then asked Calhoun again to leave the school grounds. The school representative told Calhoun she would have to look into the question of whether he would be allowed at the school at all. Deputy Stasyszen noted in his case affidavit that he told Calhoun that he would issue a trespass warning to him if the school requested that he not be on the property. Stasyszen explained to Calhoun that if a trespass warning were issued, and if he then returned to the school property, he would be arrested for criminal trespassing. Deputy Stasyszen said in his affidavit that he checked Calhoun’s driving record and found that his driver’s license had been revoked. An arrest warrant was issued for Calhoun on Sept. 5 in Osage County District Court.

Accused of jumping bail

NAME: Jarred Nicholas Croft

AGE: 26

RESIDENCE: Ponca City

CHARGE: Bail jumping

DETAILS: A bail bonding service in February 2019 posted a surety bond for the release of Jarred Nicholas Croft in connection with a felony prosecution of Croft on charges of identity theft, knowingly concealing stolen property and driving while the privilege is suspended. Croft was supposed to return to court on May 30, but the bonding service said in an affidavit presented to the court that he failed to do so. The bail bonding service requested that the district attorney file a charge against Croft for bail jumping.