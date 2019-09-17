The Washington County Free Fair was a huge success. The many events and displays certainly provided something for everyone. Copan students who placed in the Stock Show were FFA member Alyson Waltrip with a Champion Maine Steer and 4-H members Hank Hough, Reserve Chianina Steer and second Cross Steer and Clayton Evans, second Chianina steer and second Cross Steer.

If you are a parent or grandparent of a Copan student and you forgot the Teacher’s Conference, you still have time. The last session will be today from 4 – 7 p.m. The Book Fair is also running this week.

Last week, the menu for the Senior Citizens was posted wrong. The spaghetti lunch will be served this Thursday. Garlic bread, salad, veggie and dessert will complete the fare. The Senior Center is open at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m.. The next Bingo session will start at 6 p.m. Sept. 23. There is no charge to play, however, a small gift item for the prize table is appreciated.

At this writing, the 100 Mile Sales are ramping up and all vacant lots are occupied by vendors. Many buyers from around the country are here.

School events this week include JH softball at Barnsdall and HS Football at Bluejacket. On Monday, the JH football team will host Welch and the varsity softball team will host Foyil at 4:30 p.m. On Tuesday, the varsity softball team travels to Fairland. On Sept. 26, the HS softball team will enter into district play. Location TBA.

Parents with students involved in sports are reminded that letterman jacket orders will be taken from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 25. The Copan Handi-Mart will provide the venue for the Beta Club “Jumpin’ for Jude’s” fundraiser on Sept. 28. The action will start at 8 a.m. and run until 4 p.m.

Dewayne Bryan has posted his calendar for the next two Community Coffee and Burnt Meat Feasts. On Oct. 19, he will be cooking in the city park. On Nov. 16, there will be special music in addition to his popular meal. Circle your calendars for these upcoming dates.

Bryan has posted a request on Facebook seeking information on a break-in and theft that occurred around the end of August. If anyone has information, please contact him. In case you missed the Sending-Off Picnic for Pastor Michael Leskowat, this is a reminder for you to add him to your daily prayer list. He will deploy at the end of this month for overseas duty. Psalm 91 is often used as a daily prayer for our military personnel. To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492