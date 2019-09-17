The Top Realtors and Affiliated Businesses locally met with several Legislators at a fundraiser for the Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC) on Thursday, August 29 at Mulligans, located on Patricia Island.

Hosting realtors Donna White and Teresa Poindexter invited leading Legislators in our area. All in attendance had a great time with a putting contest, prizes and socializing! The fundraiser supports Legislators and spoke of the importance of Homeowners and Property Owner Rights. The event had a record high attendance and investments from attendees.

Realtors keep a close watch on bills. This Session, 16 of the Bills that Realtors supported passed including E-Notary, First Time Homebuyer Savings Account, and Simplifying Marketing for Realtors among many others.