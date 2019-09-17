Members of the Northeastern Oklahoma Electric Cooperative will gather together on Saturday, September 21 for the 81st Annual REC Day.

REC Day will feature food and fun with numerous prizes being awarded during the gathering. The impressive giveaways include a Polaris Ranger Electric Utility Vehicle, nine $500 electric credits, Stihl lawn package, washer and dryer set, smoker, smart home products. Members do not have to be present to win.

Members are able to register at the Grove Civic Center between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the day of the event. The 2019 registration gift bag contains a special edition REC cap and visor, a 2020 calendar, handy kitchen gadgets and an insulated tote bag.

Early arrivals will enjoy free coffee and doughnuts to enjoy while perusing the arts and crafts booths. Members will register for the meeting, cast a ballot during the annual trustee election and visit cooperative and vendor booths.

2019 REC Day's theme is Breast Cancer Awareness.

"We hope to use this year's theme to shed light on the many resources available for early detection of breast and other types of cancer," said Cindy Hefner, Manager of Public Relations. "Integers is sponsoring our health fair again this year. Doctors, nurses, assistants and other employees are volunteering their time for this event with the goal of healthier communities here in northeast Oklahoma. They will offer tests, counseling and resources including mammograms. This year, they will also be doing Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood tests for only $25."

Those interested in the test should abstain from eating before the test.

Despite the seriousness of the theme, REC Day will still be a fun day. There is a recipe contest, with kitchen appliance prizes. Children may sign up to win battery powered vehicles and an electric scooter. For one high school student, there will be a laptop awarded.

For lunch, REC will provide free barbecue pork sandwiches, chips, a dessert and a coke or water as long as supplies last.

Licketty Split will entertain those inside the civic center, while Whiskey Poet Society will perform outside.

In the northeast corner of the parking lot there will be the kid zone, complete with bounce houses and carnival games.

"Our employees and community volunteers work has to plan and carry out a fun day for our members," said Hefner. "The opportunity to attend and participate in REC Day is one of the many benefits to being a cooperative member. I hope everyone will consider joining us as we celebrate our 81st year."

Featured booths at 2019 REC Day:

• Vinita FFA will offer pumpkins, mums, arts and craft items, Blue and Gold Products, cinnamon rolls and other baked goods.

• The Delaware County Historical Society will have local history books, cookbooks and an assortment of huckleberry products.

• Blue Star Mothers will be collecting non-perishable food items and personal body products (toothpaste, soap, lotion, deodorant) that can be easily shipped.

The 81st Annual REC Day will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 21 at the Grove Civic Center.