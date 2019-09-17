Prosecutors reportedly demand 8 years of Trump tax returns in hush money probe

NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors have subpoenaed eight years of President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his accounting firm as part of a state investigation into hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 campaign, according to a published report.

The demands for the president’s personal taxes and those of the Trump Organization were issued last month to Mazars USA after District Attorney Cy Vance opened a probe into the payments made to keep the porn star quiet about her alleged affair with Trump, The New York Times reported Monday.

Vance is eyeing the $130,000 that was paid to Daniels by Trump fixer Michael Cohen just before the November 2016 vote.

Federal prosecutors got Cohen to plead guilty to breaking campaign finance laws by making the payments, for which he was later reimbursed by Trump’s business.

But they effectively dropped the probe into Trump or anyone else who directed the payments.

Vance is investigating whether the Trump Organization may have falsely claimed the reimbursements were legal expenses, the Times reports. Falsifying business records can be a crime in New York and can be a felony if used to cover up other crimes.

Democrats in Congress are separately demanding Trump release his personal tax returns, but he has steadfastly refused to do so. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has defied a congressional subpoena for the returns and Trump has sued to block a state law that permits officials to disclose his state returns if Congress asks for them.

— New York Daily News

Jeffrey Epstein victims’ claims died with him, judge rules

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. _ Jeffrey Epstein’s death last month means a lawsuit by his sexual abuse victims is over _ along with their hopes to hold Epstein and his co-conspirators in South Florida accountable, a federal judge ruled Monday.

By stopping the 11-year-old civil litigation, the court said it will not order any remedies for the government’s violation of a crime victims’ rights law.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra had been considering ways to grant some relief for the women involved in the case. In February, he ruled that federal prosecutors failed to properly consult Epstein’s victims when they approved his 2007 deal to avoid prosecution on federal charges.

But everything changed on Aug. 10 when the 66-year-old wealthy financier killed himself while awaiting a New York trial on sex trafficking charges, Marra wrote.

The judge said the “lengthy and contentious litigation” had become moot because Epstein is dead.

Marra conceded that the victims “in the end they are not receiving much, if any, of the relief they sought.”

Brad Edwards and Paul Cassell, attorneys for the victims, said this is a still a time for Epstein’s victims to be proud.

Marra said the law does not allow for the lawsuit to continue as the victims’ had wanted after Epstein’s death, by taking aim at Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators, or women who helped his sexual abuse activities from 1999 to 2007.

The lawyers for the victims said they are considering an appeal of Marra’s order, along with other ways to continue their battle.

In his previous ruling, the court found that Epstein’s “non-prosecution agreement” violated the law because the victims were “deliberately” not told about Epstein’s deal. That controversial deal resulted in Epstein pleading guilty in 2008 to two state prostitution charges.

It meant Epstein likely avoided a lengthy prison sentence for abusing dozens of underage girls at his Palm Beach mansion, usually involving massages that became forced sex acts, court records show.

Publicity over Epstein’s deal led to the July 12 resignation of U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, the former U.S. attorney who oversaw the money manager’s immunity from federal crimes.

Epstein wound up serving 13 months of his state punishment in a special wing of the Palm Beach County Jail. He also was permitted to leave the facility during the day and spend up to 12 hours a day, six days a week in his West Palm Beach office.