Chloe Goff • cgoff@grovesun.com

Tuesday

Sep 17, 2019 at 9:00 AM Sep 17, 2019 at 9:55 AM


The 2019 Kiss the Mascot event was held at halftime during the DelCo Bowl. The Jay Alumni Association raised $614.00 was raised for a scholarship fund. Johnnie Earp was chosen to kiss a Ridgy and Rep. Josh West was chosen to kiss a Bulldog.