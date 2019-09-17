The 2019 Kiss the Mascot event was held at halftime during the DelCo Bowl. The Jay Alumni Association raised $614.00 was raised for a scholarship fund. Johnnie Earp was chosen to kiss a Ridgy and Rep. Josh West was chosen to kiss a Bulldog.
