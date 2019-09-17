Taste of Grand is a popular premier food and wine tasting extravaganza that brings the community together, while also serving as the primary fundraiser for the INTEGRIS Grove Hospital Foundation.

One of the key features each year is the raffle for a side beef from Elk River Ranch and a chest freezer.

The beef comes donated complements of Roy Pollan and Brian and Amanda Pollan a in memory of their wife and mother, Claudia Pollan.

Claudia Pollan was a teacher and well-loved member of the Grove community before her death from cancer.

All funds from the sale of raffle tickets for the beef benefit the cancer fund, a special fund established with the INTEGRIS Grove Hospital Foundation.

The cancer fund began as a way to offer financial support to local residents battling cancer. It gives thousands of dollars each year thanks to the proceeds of this raffle and other donations from community members.

The fund is designed to help anyone battling cancer, regardless of their insurance status.

Using the fund, the foundation is able to help individuals with medications, medical supplies, nutritional supplements, transportation, living expenses and more.

“Serving on the cancer fund committee is humbling,” explained Kristi Wallace, chairperson of Taste of Grand and member of the INTEGRIS Grove Hospital Foundation Cancer Fund Committee. “We are able to help ensure these patients are getting the things they need most, during one of the most challenging times of their lives. Cancer can be financially devastating, even for those with great insurance. When we are able to pick up the cost of a medication of other expense, it allows the patient and family to focus on their treatment and recovery.”

Persons interested in learning more about the hospital’s cancer fund, or who wish to apply for assistance, may email Cathy.Trewyn@integrisok.com.

More About The Raffle

The Pollans donate the beef each year. This year’s offering will be ready for processing at the end of September. The winner will work with the Elk River Farms to determine how the beef will be processed, including thickness of steaks, ground beef, roast preference and more.

Tickets for the raffle are $5 each or $20 for five tickets. The winner need not be present during Taste of Grand.

Raffle tickets may be purchased by clicking the “purchase ticket” link at www.tasteofgrand.com, at the INTEGRIS Grove Hospital administrative office or at an assortment of local banks including: Bank of Grand Lake, Grand Savings Bank in Grove and Jay, Bank of Oklahoma, BancFirst, Arvest and First National Bank.

More About Taste of Grand

Taste of Grand is set for 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, on the parking lot of the INTEGRIS Medical Plaza in Grove.

The annual gala is a staple in the community, where guests indulge in offerings from the finest restaurants and wine vendors from across the four-state region.

With live music, around 40 food and wine vendors, plus other attractions such as a wine pull and drawing, it is a fun evening for a great cause.

Taste of Grand is presented by Bank of Grand Lake, the event’s largest sponsor, with generous support from Major Event Sponsor Nabholz Corporation. Platinum sponsors include Grand Lake Casino, Grand Lake Dental, Grand River Abstract and Grove Dental Associates. Gold sponsors include BancFirst, Diagnostic Lab of Oklahoma, Grand Savings Bank and Rudy and Susan Moritz.

Additional sponsorships, including marketing and promotional opportunities, are available. Persons interested may contact Wallace for additional details.